Aldi to create 450 new jobs to meet increasing demand

James Cox

Aldi has initiated a recruitment drive to fill 450 vacancies across the retailers’ 153 store network in Ireland.

The company is recruiting for store assistants including 330 permanent positions and 120 fixed term contract positions.

Recruitment has started as Aldi looks to fill the positions amid increasing demand and ahead of the busy Christmas period. Vacancies include both roles at new stores and filling existing vacancies.

The jobs are available across the country with 112 open vacancies in Dublin, 93 in Cork, 88 in Dublin, 40 in Galway, 28 in Kildare, 24 in Mayo, 17 in Wexford, 15 in Wicklow and 14 in Meath, in addition to vacancies in all other counties.

"The new recruits will join the 4,650 strong Aldi team in Ireland and will benefit from a competitive package including market leading pay, access to dedicated employee benefits and wellbeing supports, in addition to career progression opportunities," the company said in a statement.

Aldi created 1,050 jobs at the beginning of 2020 and added 600 new jobs to that in 2021, supporting the additional four new stores opened last year.

The recruitment drive comes following a number of significant investment announcements by Aldi in recent weeks including the €63 million investment in the west of Ireland and the creation of 140 jobs, an €8.5 million supplier contract announcement with Broderick’s and Cookie Dó and the ongoing expansion of Aldi's store network with the opening of its Ballina and Tuam stores, representing a €10 million and €12 million investment respectively.

Welcoming the recruitment drive, Niall O’Connor, ALDI Ireland group managing director, said: “More than ever, our focus is firmly on great value and providing this for our customers, people and the communities in which we operate. Across our 153 stores, we are delivering for customers at a time when household expenses and value have never been more important. Food spend is a significant monthly outlay for households and we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting us all. ALDI is responding by continuing to maintain a price advantage, adding new Irish and local suppliers to our network, extending contracts with existing suppliers, in addition to reinvesting in Ireland with four new stores opened to date in 2022, along with two more to come before the end of the year. These investments mean that Irish consumers benefit from choice, from the best prices and from the freshest local Irish produce in the ALDI stores that are close and most convenient to them.”