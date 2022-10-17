Monkeypox vaccination centres open in locations around Ireland

Monkeypox vaccination centres have opened around the country for high-priority groups.

The HSE's online booking system launched on Monday.

11 vaccination centres have opened in a number of locations, including Dublin (St. James', Vincent's and Mater Hospital), Cork, Limerick, Galway, Wexford and Portlaoise.

Those wanting to book an appointment at a centre can do so through a dedicated website. Conditions for who is eligible for vaccination are outlined by the HSE on the website.

Vaccines are available regardless of immigration status. A PPS number is not required for vaccination.

It is not considered necessary for those who have already contracted the virus to vaccinate at this time.