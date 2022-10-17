Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 11:26

Parents aged to get children aged from 2-19 vaccinated for flu

The HSE’s public health medicine and flu lead, Dr Aparna Keegan has called on all parents to bring their children aged two years to 19 years to get their flu vaccine
Parents aged to get children aged from 2-19 vaccinated for flu

Vivienne Clarke

The HSE’s public health medicine and flu lead, Dr Aparna Keegan has called on all parents to bring their children aged two years to 19 years to get their flu vaccine.

Children are more likely to spread the virus, she warned as they transmit for 10 days while adults transmit the virus for six days.

“It’s really important that children get the flu vaccine to protect themselves and others,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

The under fives were the “real priority group” as they were at high risk of severe complications, added Dr Keegan.

The flu vaccine for children was via a nasal spray which was quick and painless to make it as easy as possible for parents. The vaccine can be administered through general practitioners or pharmacists with a list available on the HSE website, she explained.

When asked about allergies, Dr Keegan said there were very few children who could not get the vaccine, for those who could not take the nasal spray they could have an injection.

The vaccine takes two weeks to offer protection which lasts from October to April. It was “really safe” for children she said and had been available (for children) in the USA since 2003 and in the UK since 2013 and in Ireland for the past two years.

It was important that Ireland learn from the experience of other countries like Australia which had already been through its winter. The vaccination rate for children there had been only 10 per cent which had led to difficulties which meant it was very important for children in Ireland to get the flu vaccine, she said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place
Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and strong winds in several counties Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and strong winds in several counties
hsechildrenfluflu vaccinedr aparna keegan
Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more