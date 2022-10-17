Eligible students set to receive extra grant payment in December

All student grant-holders will get an extra student grant payment on December 16th.

Simon Harris, the Minister for Higher Education, has confirmed the date for the measure announced in Budget 2023.

For some students, this will mean almost €680 extra before the end of the year.

Over 160,000 students will also get a €1,000 fee reduction.

This is a once-off measure and will reduce the amount payable by free fees-eligible students to their institution from €3,000 to €2,000 in the academic year 2022/23.

Students who paid their 2022/23 student contribution in full will receive a refund from their college with each HEI to begin contacting students this week to seek the necessary account details to process a refund.

Mr Harris said: “If you have not paid your fee, it will be knocked off your bill and if you have, your college will be in touch to ensure you get your money back.