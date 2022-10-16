What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages cover a range of stories from the Minister for Health saying that under 50s will not be given a second Covid booster, to the State buying build to-rent developments.

The Sunday Independent lead with an interview with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly saying that under 50s will not be in line for a second Covid-19 booster.

Sunday Independent P1

- No second Covid booster for under 50s; Stephen Donnelly interview by Hugh O'Connell

- Inside the HSE's gender war. Mark Tighe reports

- €300k World Cup bonus for women's soccer team

- Eilis O'Hanlon & Colin Murphy on the 'Up the Ra' fallout

- Eilis O'Hanlon & Colin Murphy on the 'Up the Ra' fallout

The Irish Mail on Sunday lead with a piece about plans for the Government to buy build-to-rent developments.

In today's paper:

- State to buy build-to-rent developments

- HSE FILES: Crisis at heart of care for disabled

- DWTS champ Lottie ‘devastated’ at losing presenter role to Doireann

- Ghislaine Maxwell: My dear friend Prince Andrew

And lots more …

The Business Post focus on the Government rethinking the levy on concrete due to the backlash from the construction industry.

Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSYvkZ



🗞️ Government to rethink concrete levy after backlash



🗞️ Search for clarity over Intel jobs



🗞️ Government to rethink concrete levy after backlash

🗞️ Search for clarity over Intel jobs

🗞️ New research on removing cars from cities to inform next Climate Action Plan

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers on Sunday are led by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.

The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.

Sunday Times: Hunt takes full control as plotters circle wounded PM

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Hunt delays 1p tax cut as Bank backs Chancellor'#TomorrowsPapersToday



The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:

'Hunt delays 1p tax cut as Bank backs Chancellor'

Independent digital front: Hunt rips up PM's plans

Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.

Observer: Tories in talks to oust Truss

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Sunday Mirror: TORIES WANT BIG BEN FOR PM

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.

Sunday People: A MILLION WORKERS SET TO STRIKE

And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home.