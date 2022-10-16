What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter
Sunday's front pages cover a range of stories from the Minister for Health saying that under 50s will not be given a second Covid booster, to the State buying build to-rent developments.
The Sunday Independent lead with an interview with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly saying that under 50s will not be in line for a second Covid-19 booster.
Sunday Independent P1
- No second Covid booster for under 50s; Stephen Donnelly interview by Hugh O'Connell
- Inside the HSE's gender war. Mark Tighe reports
- €300k World Cup bonus for women's soccer team
- Eilis O'Hanlon & Colin Murphy on the 'Up the Ra' fallout
- Lots more pic.twitter.com/9JLzrbCgda
— Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) October 15, 2022
The Irish Mail on Sunday lead with a piece about plans for the Government to buy build-to-rent developments.
In today’s paper:
- State to buy build-to-rent developments
- HSE FILES: Crisis at heart of care for disabled
- DWTS champ Lottie ‘devastated’ at losing presenter role to Doireann
- Ghislaine Maxwell: My dear friend Prince Andrew
And lots more … pic.twitter.com/DIQYNzp6AC
— Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) October 15, 2022
The Business Post focus on the Government rethinking the levy on concrete due to the backlash from the construction industry.
Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSYvkZ
🗞️ Government to rethink concrete levy after backlash
🗞️ Search for clarity over Intel jobs
🗞️ New research on removing cars from cities to inform next Climate Action Plan pic.twitter.com/IVNB50mWpq
— Business Post (@businessposthq) October 15, 2022
Meanwhile, in the UK the papers on Sunday are led by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.
The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.
Sunday Times: Hunt takes full control as plotters circle wounded PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CZJO0iSVxU
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022
The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:
'Hunt delays 1p tax cut as Bank backs Chancellor'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/VURQYPn5Tw
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 15, 2022
Independent digital front: Hunt rips up PM's plans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GFDshayiFI
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022
Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.
Observer: Tories in talks to oust Truss #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ANgcLkajia
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022
Sunday's Front Cover: Revealed - Secret plot to oust PMhttps://t.co/rt55zIiL7a#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XCQF2X2BRE
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 15, 2022
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.
Sunday Mirror: TORIES WANT BIG BEN FOR PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1qHfDkplTk
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022
Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.
Sunday People: A MILLION WORKERS SET TO STRIKE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UP4TKDfxEm
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022
And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home.
Sunday's front page: Music hell-raiser Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ZdNL9JUx95 pic.twitter.com/AGbRXd6oGP
— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 15, 2022