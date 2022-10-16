Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 09:17

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages cover a range of stories from the Minister for Health saying that under 50s will not be given a second Covid booster, to the State buying build-to-rent developments.
By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages cover a range of stories from the Minister for Health saying that under 50s will not be given a second Covid booster, to the State buying build to-rent developments.

The Sunday Independent lead with an interview with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly saying that under 50s will not be in line for a second Covid-19 booster.

The Irish Mail on Sunday lead with a piece about plans for the Government to buy build-to-rent developments.

The Business Post focus on the Government rethinking the levy on concrete due to the backlash from the construction industry.

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers on Sunday are led by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.

The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.

Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home.

