Red Cross Creeslough fund nears €1m mark

James Cox

The Creeslough Community Support Fund has now reached €903,000 in just four days as it rapidly approaches the €1 million mark.

The fund which was set up by the Irish Red Cross is being supported by An Post and Applegreen, many other corporate companies as well as thousands of people throughout the country.

Charlie Lamson in the Irish Red Cross said “The Irish public and the business world here have been just incredible with their thoughtfulness for the Creeslough community. At this stage our Irish Red Cross Donegal area volunteers are in touch with people in the Creeslough locality and they are in the process of identifying a process for the funding distribution which is appropriate and informed by the local community.”

A minute's silence was observed by locals in Creeslough this afternoon, to mark seven days since the tragedy. It comes as the eighth person who lost their lives last Friday in County Donegal was laid to rest today.

Around 100 people stood still and silent at the scene of a tragedy which has left a community heartbroken.

At 3.18pm, a crowd that included people who lost loved ones, or whose loved ones were injured looked on, and remembered the lives of the 10 people who were killed in the explosion.