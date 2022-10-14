CAB seize €22k in cash, Rolex, and documents after searches in three counties

James Cox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized €22,900 in cash, a Rolex watch, documents and conveyance files following searches in counties Donegal, Limerick and Cork on Friday.

The searches targeted a Limerick based organised crime group.

The operation was conducted by bureau officers, supported by the Southern Regional Armed Response Unit and gardaí from Donegal and Limerick.

Cash, documents and conveyance files were seized in the searches.

Searches were conducted in five separate locations and resulted in the seizure of the following:

One Rolex watch.

€8,900 in cash at the Limerick search site.

€14,000 in cash at the Cork search site.

Documents and conveyance files.

Today’s search operation marks a "significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation which will target assets including properties linked to this organised crime group," gardai said.