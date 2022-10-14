Young Kilkenny woman seriously ill in Tokyo

Sarah Slater

A young Kilkenny woman is seriously ill in a Tokyo hospital after a suspected allergic reaction from drinking a coffee.

Aika Doheny, who is in her 20s, had travelled to Japan on holiday, but became seriously ill a couple of weeks ago when she drank a coffee.

It is understood Ms Doheny, is a former Presentation Secondary School student and is studying at the National University of Ireland Galway to become a research assistant.

It is understood that several efforts were made to ease the allergic reaction she had to the drink with the use of an Epipen, but unfortunately the effect was limited and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tokyo.

The young woman has remained in an Intensive Care Unit for the past couple of weeks and efforts are now being made to repatriate her home from Japan by medical air ambulance.

However, it is understood the costs to bring her home are topping several hundred thousand euro and a planned fundraiser is to be launched shortly to help fund the costs to repatriate her back to a Dublin based hospital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case. A Department spokesperson added: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.