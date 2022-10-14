Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 06:09

Artwork, machetes, ammunition and precious stones seized as drug gangs targeted

The PSNI’s organised crime unit conducted 10 searches in Antrim and Armagh on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Michelle Devane, PA

High-value artwork, designer goods, cash and precious stones are among items seized by police investigating organised crime gangs in counties Antrim and Armagh.

Machetes, more than 100 rounds of illegally held ammunition and a cannabis grow-house were also discovered.

The items were seized during 10 searches in Crossmaglen, Lurgan, Larne, Glenarm and Carnlough on Wednesday and Thursday.

The operation was part of the PSNI organised crime branch’s efforts to target gangs involved in the supply of drugs.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Along with approximately £40,000 and €25,000 and high-value items, these searches – which were conducted on Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 – also resulted in the seizure of watches, weaponry including machetes, over 100 rounds of illegally held ammunition, an imitation firearm and suspected cannabis.

“A cannabis ‘grow house’ was also discovered at one of the locations.

“We remain committed to locating and seizing illegal drugs to take such dangerous substances off the streets.

“However, the organised crime gangs involved in such activity should be left in no doubt, we will also identify the money and assets they have made through their invidious trade, and we will take these assets off them.”

