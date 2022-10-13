Trial of principal accused of indecent assaults set for 2024

Eimear Dodd

A St John Of God Brother who was principal of a school for boys with learning disabilities is to go on trial in 2024 charged with indecently assaulting four boys at the school.

Aidan Clohessy (82) with an address at Hospitaller Order of St John of God, Grenada, Stillorgan faces nine charges of indecently assaulting four boys at St Augustine's School, Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock on dates between August 31st, 1968 and August 17th, 1986.

The defendant was formerly principal of the school.

On Thursday Brother Clohessy appeared at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where Judge Martin Nolan set a trial date for November 18th, 2024. He remanded him on continuing bail to that date.

At an earlier court date, Judge Nolan lifted reporting restrictions put in place by the District Court which prevented the media from naming the defendant.



This followed an application by lawyers representing RTÉ, The Irish Times, the Irish Independent and the Irish Mail on Sunday.