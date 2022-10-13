Man appears in court charged with Damien Heagney murder

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir.

During a brief hearing at Strabane Magistrates’ Court, Stephen Eugene McCourt, from McGartland Terrace, Dromore, was charged with murdering Damien Heagney between December 30th, 2021, and January 6th, 2022.

When asked if he understood the charge, the 39-year-old replied “yes”.

A PSNI detective inspector told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.

There was no application for bail and McCourt was remanded in custody until November 2nd.

A murder investigation was launched after the remains of Mr Heagney were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, Co Tyrone, in August.

The 47-year-old, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.