Man (40) caught with drugs worth €43,000 jailed for four and half years

Fiachra Gallagher

A man who was caught with a large amount of drugs in his home has been jailed for four and a half years after the judge commented that the man was “into drug dealing in a pretty serious way”.

Gardaí searched the home of Patryk Kazimianiec (40) after securing a warrant and discovered a stash of drugs totalling €43,390 alongside €33,265 in cash which was divided into brown envelopes and sitting on the kitchen table.

A mobile phone, that was also recovered during the search, contained messages suggestive of drug dealing.

Kazimianiec of Ashbrook, Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal to having the drugs for sale or supply and money laundering at his home on June 22nd, 2021. He has two previous convictions.

Intent to sell

Judge Martin Nolan said he was “driven to the conclusion” that Kazimianiec intended to sell the drugs “and judging by the cash found, he was going to make a profit”.

He accepted from various testimonials before the court that Kazimianiec was a hard-working man who not just impressed his boss at the hotel he worked for but also other managerial staff there, who had all provided references on his behalf.

Judge Nolan also noted that Kazimianiec had written a letter to the court expressing his remorse and his wife had written a letter “supporting him and pointing out his good character traits”.

He described Kazimianiec as a man who was “devoted to his children and family” but said he had “committed a huge error in judgement”.

He noted that a person who was simply transporting drugs would usually get a sentence of two or three years but added “in my view his involvement is more serious by reason of the fact that he owned the drugs and he was dealing the drugs”.

Custodial sentence

Judge Nolan jailed Kazimianiec for four and half years, commenting that he was “into drug dealing in a pretty serious way”.

Garda Daniel O’Connor told Aideen Collard BL, prosecuting, that the drugs included cannabis, amphetamines and MDMA tablets. There was a strong smell of cannabis in the house when gardaí arrived to search it.

The cannabis was found to be worth just over €41,000, the amphetamines just over €1,600 and the MDMA tablets €200.

James Dwyer SC, defending, said his client, a father of two, came from a small town in north-east Poland. He worked for some time in America before coming to Ireland 16 years ago.

References handed into court spoke of his strong work ethic, attention given to clients and good customer service. He had worked in the hotel industry up until the pandemic.

Counsel referred Judge Nolan to the letter of remorse his client had written and said Kazimianiec is “now filled with regret”.