Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 06:20

Cabinet extend aid scheme to families affected by Creeslough tragedy

Approval was secured at a Cabinet meeting to extend the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme to households damaged by the explosion
Cabinet extend aid scheme to families affected by Creeslough tragedy

Michelle Devane, PA

The Government has given the go-ahead to extending a humanitarian fund to the families affected by the blast in Co Donegal.

Ten people died after an explosion at a service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys secured approval at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to extend the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme to households damaged by the explosion.

The fund is usually used to help families who have been impacted by flooding due to severe weather events.

It aims to provide financial support to people who have suffered damage to their home and property and in doing so, provide hardship alleviation as opposed to full compensation.

 

The Department of Social Protection said Ms Humphreys acknowledged the exceptionally tragic event required “compassionate and urgent action” by the Government.

“We are all deeply affected by the tragic event in Creeslough, and the unfolding human stories,” she said.

“We have been asked at local level to give access to the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for households on the site of the explosion.

“Extending the scheme will ensure my department has maximum flexibility so that we can provide support where needed, quickly and effectively, which I know is what we all want to see.”

The department said community welfare officers are working with other government agencies on the ground in Creeslough to ensure that the families whose homes have been affected are given access to support.

Under the income-tested scheme, households can earn up to €70,000 and still avail of the aid.

A Government spokesperson said the department expects to receive applications from those impacted by the explosion over the coming weeks.

To date, the Department of Social Protection has received a small number of applications for additional needs payments from the households affected.

However, the full extent of damage will only be apparent as the site is made safe structurally and as affected families return to recover personal belongings.

More in this section

Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis
Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How can Pauw's side qualify for the World Cup? Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How can Pauw's side qualify for the World Cup?
French film star's action over alleged multi-million euro fraud set for High Court French film star's action over alleged multi-million euro fraud set for High Court
donegaldepartment of social protectionheather humphreysaidcreesloughhumanitarian assistance scheme
Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival

Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more