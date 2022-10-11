Bench warrant issued for teenager (17) who drove car at gardaí

Tom Tuite

A judge has ordered the arrest of a Dublin teenage accused of risking the lives of two gardaí by driving a car at them and then waiting for the officers to approach on foot before driving at them again.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with two counts of endangerment during the incident in Tallaght in January. However, he failed to appear at the Dublin Children's Court to indicate a plea.

A bench warrant has now been issued by the court.

At a previous preliminary hearing, Garda Eoghan Grant told Judge Paul Kelly that the teen made no reply to the charges.

The court heard it was alleged the teen was driving at high speed on the night of January 29th at Mac Uilliam Way.

Gda Grant told the court: "The car came at us and swerved around us at the last minute and stopped". He and a colleague approached the stationary car to open the doors, however, the boy "suddenly reversed" over a footpath and then came forward again.

"We had to take evasive action to avoid being struck," the garda added.

He alleged the teenager "waited for us to approach on foot and drove at us", but said the car got stuck in mud. He added the boy then abandoned the car and fled the scene.

The officers sustained no injuries during the incident, however, Gda Grand said "the manner of the driving was particularly dangerous" and he and his colleague had to "jump out of the way".

Asked by the judge if the driver had been "trying to scare" them, the garda replied:"I don't know. It was very unusual for someone who was going to abandon the car that they would not have done it before we approached."

The teenage also faces a charge for possessing €30 of cannabis.

Legal aid was granted in the case and the judge ordered the boy to obey a 10pm-7am curfew, remain contactable by mobile phone, and not use any motor vehicle.