Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 16:08

Taxi driver who deliberately drove into cyclist avoids a jail term

A bike camera captured Dermott Reynolds (51) twice veering into the cyclist's path, causing him to fall heavily to the ground
Taxi driver who deliberately drove into cyclist avoids a jail term

Isabel Hayes

A taxi driver who deliberately drove into a cyclist and knocked him down has been given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Taxi driver Dermott Reynolds went to gardaí in the wake of the incident in Dublin in September 2018 and told them a cyclist had verbally abused him and undertook his car, leading to a collision.

However, the victim in the case separately went to gardaí and showed them bike camera footage of the taxi driver deliberately veering into him twice, knocking him off his bike on the second attempt.

Reynolds (51), of Moatfield Avenue, Coolock, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of endangerment at North Strand Road on September 20th, 2018. He has two minor convictions for road traffic offences.

Garda Stephen Emmett told the court on Tuesday that the cyclist was on his way to work just after 6am on the day in question when Reynolds drove up behind him on the bus lane and there was a verbal exchange between the pair.

In video footage shown in court, Reynolds accelerated and then drove his taxi directly into the cyclist's path. The cyclist managed to brake in time and continued cycling before Reynolds again veered into the cyclist, causing him to fall heavily to the ground.

The cyclist picked himself up and managed to catch up with Reynold's taxi, which was stopped at a red light. When he told Reynolds he had him on camera, Reynolds said it was an accident before driving off.

Sentencing him on Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan said it was “reprehensible to endanger someone in this way”. However, taking into account a number of mitigating factors, he ruled Reynolds did not deserve a custodial term.

He handed down an 18-month sentence and suspended it on a number of conditions, including that Reynolds pay his victim the sum of €2,000 within six months.

The judge said if the victim did not wish to receive the money then it should go to a charity of his choice.

Defence counsel said Reynolds was going through some difficulties at the time. His father died a few months after the incident and he cares for his mother, who is ill.

He is currently working for a courier company, the court heard.

More in this section

Woman loses €38,000 injuries claim against Dublin shopping centre over 'slip' Woman loses €38,000 injuries claim against Dublin shopping centre over 'slip'
Wexford man jailed after being caught with nearly 1,500 child abuse images Wexford man jailed after being caught with nearly 1,500 child abuse images
RTÉ commercial arm cashes in on success of Kin and GAAGo RTÉ commercial arm cashes in on success of Kin and GAAGo
dublincourttaxidublin circuit criminal courtcyclisttaxi driver
Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How can Pauw's side qualify for the World Cup?

Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How can Pauw's side qualify for the World Cup?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more