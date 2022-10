Tomas Doherty

A third man has been arrested following a fatal assault in Co Kerry last week.

Thomas Dooley was killed while attending a funeral at Rathass cemetery in Tralee on October 5th.

Mr Dooley's wife, Siobhan, was also injured in the attack.

The arrested man (40s) is being held at Tralee Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.