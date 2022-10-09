What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Updates from the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal again dominate the front pages.
The Sunday Independent carries a poignant image of a garda comforting a woman dressed in a black coat, beside the headline: 'A nation grieves'.
On Saturday, gardaí confirmed 10 people died in the explosion at a service station in the village on Friday afternoon.
Sunday Independent front page: a nation grieves. Picture by Mark Condren.
The Irish Mail on Sunday uses a similar image from Creeslough, under the heading: 'Our Darkest Day'.
Inside, the paper also reports on alleged abuse in Irish dancing.
- ‘Our darkest day’ – Donegal blast
victims’ heartbreaking last moments
- Judge linked to Irish dance fixing settled sex abuse case
- New Today FM presenter: ‘I feel like
I live on the Dublin-Limerick road’
And lots more …
Finally, the Business Post quotes Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who attended the scene in Co Donegal on Saturday, describing the blast as an 'unspeakable tragedy'.
The paper also reports that inflation is putting gas-fired power plants at risk, along with plans for car lanes to close at College Green as part of plans to reduce traffic in Dublin city centre.
Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSYvkZ
🗞️ Inflation puts 'vital' gas-fired power plants at risk
🗞️ 'Unspeakable tragedy' – Taoiseach on Creeslough explosion
🗞️ College Green car lanes to close pic.twitter.com/mw55BAbFqW
In Britain, the papers continue to report on feuds within the Conservative Party.
The Sunday Telegraph says British prime minister Liz Truss has told Tory MPs to “unite or face disaster”, while The Independent reports she is attempting to “sideline” the British home secretary to loosen immigration rules.
🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:
'Liz Truss tells Tory MPs to unite or face disaster'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletter
Tomorrow's @independent front page
The Sunday Express and the Mail on Sunday report an ally of Ms Truss has called rebel MP Michael Gove a “sadist”.
Sunday's front page: 'Heads down and charge!'
'Sadistic' Gove told: stop plots or let in Starmer
The Observer and the Sunday Times lead on an explosion that badly damaged the key bridge linking the Crimea to Russia.
Tomorrow's front page
Sunday Times: Bridge blast opens up Crimea
The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People lead on the death of serial killer Peter Tobin.
Sunday's front page: I'm glad my serial killer ex is dead
Sunday People: Now we'll never know the truth
The Sun on Sunday writes of dancer Abbie Quinnen’s “heartbreak” as she tells the paper she was dumped by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.
On tomorrow's front page: 'AJ Pritchard dumped me after I caught him texting another woman', says Abbie Quinnen
And the Daily Star says William Shatner has revealed “tummy trouble” on stage.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Clean me up Scotty'
