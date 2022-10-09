Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 09:11

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Updates from the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal again dominate the front pages.

The Sunday Independent carries a poignant image of a garda comforting a woman dressed in a black coat, beside the headline: 'A nation grieves'.

On Saturday, gardaí confirmed 10 people died in the explosion at a service station in the village on Friday afternoon.

The Irish Mail on Sunday uses a similar image from Creeslough, under the heading: 'Our Darkest Day'.

Inside, the paper also reports on alleged abuse in Irish dancing.

Finally, the Business Post quotes Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who attended the scene in Co Donegal on Saturday, describing the blast as an 'unspeakable tragedy'.

The paper also reports that inflation is putting gas-fired power plants at risk, along with plans for car lanes to close at College Green as part of plans to reduce traffic in Dublin city centre.

In Britain, the papers continue to report on feuds within the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Telegraph says British prime minister Liz Truss has told Tory MPs to “unite or face disaster”, while The Independent reports she is attempting to “sideline” the British home secretary to loosen immigration rules.

The Sunday Express and the Mail on Sunday report an ally of Ms Truss has called rebel MP Michael Gove a “sadist”.

The Observer and the Sunday Times lead on an explosion that badly damaged the key bridge linking the Crimea to Russia.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People lead on the death of serial killer Peter Tobin.

The Sun on Sunday writes of dancer Abbie Quinnen’s “heartbreak” as she tells the paper she was dumped by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.

And the Daily Star says William Shatner has revealed “tummy trouble” on stage.

