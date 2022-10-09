What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Updates from the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal again dominate the front pages.

The Sunday Independent carries a poignant image of a garda comforting a woman dressed in a black coat, beside the headline: 'A nation grieves'.

On Saturday, gardaí confirmed 10 people died in the explosion at a service station in the village on Friday afternoon.

Sunday Independent front page: a nation grieves.

The Irish Mail on Sunday uses a similar image from Creeslough, under the heading: 'Our Darkest Day'.

Inside, the paper also reports on alleged abuse in Irish dancing.

In today’s paper:

- ‘Our darkest day’ – Donegal blast

victims’ heartbreaking last moments

- Judge linked to Irish dance fixing settled sex abuse case

- New Today FM presenter: ‘I feel like

I live on the Dublin-Limerick road’

And lots more …

Finally, the Business Post quotes Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who attended the scene in Co Donegal on Saturday, describing the blast as an 'unspeakable tragedy'.

The paper also reports that inflation is putting gas-fired power plants at risk, along with plans for car lanes to close at College Green as part of plans to reduce traffic in Dublin city centre.

Tomorrow's front page.



🗞️ Inflation puts 'vital' gas-fired power plants at risk



🗞️ 'Unspeakable tragedy' – Taoiseach on Creeslough explosion



🗞️ College Green car lanes to close pic.twitter.com/mw55BAbFqW — Business Post (@businessposthq) October 8, 2022

In Britain, the papers continue to report on feuds within the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Telegraph says British prime minister Liz Truss has told Tory MPs to “unite or face disaster”, while The Independent reports she is attempting to “sideline” the British home secretary to loosen immigration rules.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Liz Truss tells Tory MPs to unite or face disaster'





The Sunday Express and the Mail on Sunday report an ally of Ms Truss has called rebel MP Michael Gove a “sadist”.

'Sadistic' Gove told: stop plots or let in Starmer

The Observer and the Sunday Times lead on an explosion that badly damaged the key bridge linking the Crimea to Russia.

Sunday Times: Bridge blast opens up Crimea

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People lead on the death of serial killer Peter Tobin.

Sunday People: Now we'll never know the truth

The Sun on Sunday writes of dancer Abbie Quinnen’s “heartbreak” as she tells the paper she was dumped by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.

On tomorrow's front page: 'AJ Pritchard dumped me after I caught him texting another woman', says Abbie Quinnen

And the Daily Star says William Shatner has revealed “tummy trouble” on stage.