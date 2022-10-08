Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 19:14

Bodies of woman and baby found in Dublin house

The bodies were discovered in the Beechfield Estate in Clonee.
Tomas Doherty

The bodies of a woman in her 40s and a baby boy have been found in a house in west Dublin.

They were discovered in the Beechfield Estate in Clonee shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Their bodies remain at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination, gardaí said.

The coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to relatives.

Gardaí said the outcome of postmortems will determine the course of the investigation into both deaths.

