Over €350,000 of diamorphine and cocaine seized in Clondalkin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested and charged one man following the seizure of over €350,000 worth of suspected diamorphine and cocaine on Friday.

The search in Clondalkin was conducted at around 1pm by officers from Ronanstown Garda station as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered the suspected diamorphine which has an estimated value of €329,420. Cocaine worth an estimated €23,240 was also uncovered.

In addition, gardaí seized a mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

The man, aged in his early 40s, was later arrested in connection with the seizure.

He was taken to Lucan Garda station where he was held under section of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday and investigations into the matter are ongoing.