Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 11:53

Over €350,000 of diamorphine and cocaine seized in Clondalkin

One man has been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure
Over €350,000 of diamorphine and cocaine seized in Clondalkin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested and charged one man following the seizure of over €350,000 worth of suspected diamorphine and cocaine on Friday.

The search in Clondalkin was conducted at around 1pm by officers from Ronanstown Garda station as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered the suspected diamorphine which has an estimated value of €329,420. Cocaine worth an estimated €23,240 was also uncovered.

In addition, gardaí seized a mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

The man, aged in his early 40s, was later arrested in connection with the seizure.

He was taken to Lucan Garda station where he was held under section of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Coveney: Politicians ‘may need to surprise people’ to resolve row over NI Protocol Coveney: Politicians ‘may need to surprise people’ to resolve row over NI Protocol
Childminder jailed for sexually assaulting child Childminder jailed for sexually assaulting child
'I didn’t harm my brother': Man accused of Kerry cemetery murder appears in court 'I didn’t harm my brother': Man accused of Kerry cemetery murder appears in court
dublinarrestcourtcocaineclondalkindrugsdrug seizure
Father and partner charged over death of Limerick boy (4)

Father and partner charged over death of Limerick boy (4)

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more