Public advised to avoid major fire in Co Kildare industrial estate

Sarah Slater

Gardai are advising the public to stay away from the scene of a massive fire at an industrial estate in Co Kildare which broke out in the early hours of Friday morning.

Up to 30 firefighters from Kildare, Carlow and Laois fought the blaze at the back of a former premises in the town centre on William Street leading to the Ballylinan and Kilkenny Road in Athy, Co Kildare.

Fire Services battled for several hours to bring the blaze under control at the waste management unit after they were called to the scene at around 2am.

A passer-by is understood to have alerted the emergency services and shortly after 11am on Friday. Fire units managed to bring the blaze under control.

Due heavy plumes of smoke emanating from the scene gardaí are warning members of the public to stay away as fire crews continue to dampen down the premises.

Extensive damage was done to the affected premises, however emergency services have managed to contain the blaze to one unit understood to be a waste management plant.

Gardai have confirmed that there were no injuries and emergency services remain at the scene dampening down the affected premises.

The road between Fortbarrington Road and Duke Street continues to remain closed and gardaí are advising motorists to take an alternative route.

In a statement Kildare Fire Service said: “Up to five fire stations have been in attendance at varying times (of the blaze) and Kildare Fire Service continues to have a presence at the site dealing with ongoing firefighting issues.”

Due to ongoing smoke plumes they have advised the public in the affected area to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed.

The statement added: “Anybody in the affected area and those with underlying health conditions who may feel unwell as a result of the ongoing conditions are advised to seek medical assistance”.