A man will appear in court charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a graveyard in Co Kerry.

Thomas Dooley (43), from Killarney, was fatally wounded while attending a funeral at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning.

His wife, Siobhán Dooley, was injured during the incident.

On Thursday, gardaí arrested two men in relation to the attack. One man, aged in his 30s, has now been charged.

He will appear before a sitting of Kenmare District Court on Friday morning.