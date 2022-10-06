Ukrainian girl (8) 'out of danger' after stabbing attack in Co Clare

Gordon Deegan

The eight-year-old Ukrainian girl who was stabbed in refugee accommodation in Co Clare last week "is out of danger" from the injuries she sustained in the assault.

Last week, the child’s condition was initially described as 'critical' after she was stabbed over 70 times at her accommodation which houses Ukrainian refugees in Clarecastle near Ennis at around 8am on September 29th.

The child underwent emergency surgery last week at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin and a Garda spokesman at Ennis Garda Station said on Thursday: "The child is out of danger. Her condition is improving. She is still in Crumlin and will be for the foreseeable future."

The Garda spokesman said that the investigation into the assault “will be long and protracted, especially as it involves a juvenile".

He said: "It is a big – and very sensitive – investigation and we still have an incident room here. We are still heavily involved in it getting all the witness statements and CCTV evidence. We have a number of lines of inquiry to exhaust yet."

The spokesman repeated the call for witnesses to come forward remarking "so far there has been a good response from the public".

The girl’s mother was found unconscious at the scene and she was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

The Garda spokesman said that the condition of the mother "is improving slowly. It is a slow process, but she remains in hospital".

Last weekend, parish priest of Clarecastle and Ballyea Parish, Fr Pat Malone offered up prayers for the recovery of the girl and her mother.

He said last weekend: "People in the parish have been very shocked by this and everyone in the area is just wishing the very best for the families involved."

In relation to the events of September 29th it is understood that occupants of the house overheard a commotion and attempted to access a room, were unable to do so.

Growing increasingly concerned, one occupant went outside and looked into the window, where they saw the child grievously injured.