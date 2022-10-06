Dublin City Council lodge planning application for 578 homes in Inchicore

Dublin City Council has lodged a planning application for the construction of 578 social and cost rental homes in Inchicore, Dublin 8.

The Emmet Road Mixed Tenure Development application also seeks permission to include a supermarket, library and community facilities.

The application is seeking to develop a vacant site at the former St Michael's Estate in Inchicore.

Commenting on the application, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said: "The Emmet Road development copper-fastens a key commitment in Housing for All to provide an optimal mix of social and affordable housing within housing developments.

"Significantly, it points to the benefits of creating a sustainable residential development that caters for essential tenure options alongside community and commercial facilities," he said.

Dublin City Council’s Assistant Chief Executive and the Head of Housing Coilín O’Reilly said: "This planning application for 578 homes is a major milestone and step forward in Housing Delivery for DCC as it strives to provide homes and meet its targets in Housing for All."

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty said the development with be "transformative" for the area.

"These are exactly the type of public housing development the city and country needs if we are going to get ourselves out of the current housing crisis we find ourselves in."

The development will consist of buildings ranging in height from three to seven storeys. The scheme with provide a mix of studios, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed homes, with 30 per cent of the housing units to be used as social housing.

As well as a supermarket and library, residents will also have access to a café and community hub under the new scheme. Residents will also have access to car and bike parking spaces, green space and play facilities for children.

Dublin City Council say that the development "focuses on the resident experience – to create a sense of community and a sustainable thriving new quarter of the city".