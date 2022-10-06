Man stabbed to death at Kerry funeral named locally

A man who was stabbed to death during a burial at a cemetery in Co Kerry has been named locally.

Thomas Dooley from Killarney suffered fatal stab wounds when he was attacked in Rathass cemetery in Tralee, while his wife, Siobhan, was also injured in the attack.

Gardaí attended the scene on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Mr Dooley, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí said a woman aged in her 40s is receiving treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was preserved by pending a full technical examination.

The coroner was notified and a postmortem has been requested.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available.

'Shock'

The Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, said there was “shock” at the incident and a “sombre” mood in the town.

“This type of incident is shocking at any time or anywhere, but obviously the fact that this has happened in the town’s graveyard adds another level to that.

“Rath graveyard is the biggest graveyard in Tralee, it’s a place where people go to reflect, it’s where people go to walk, it’s a place where people go to visit a loved one who has passed away.

“So the fact that such a violent act has taken place here is disturbing and extremely shocking to say the least.”

Tralee councillor Cathal Foley said it was “horrendous and barbaric” that someone had lost their life at a funeral.

“People here have great affection for the graveyard, and there’s great respect for funerals,” he said.

Large crowds from outside the town are understood to have attended the funeral, held for a woman who died suddenly on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or to make contact with any Garda station. – Additional reporting: PA