Appeal for regular donors as blood supplies running low

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 09:48

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an appeal for regular donors as supplies are running low
Vivienne Clarke

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an appeal for regular donors as supplies are running low.

Director of Operations Paul McKinney told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there are only two days of O negative and B negative supplies and three days of A negative. If supplies run any lower than surgeries could have to be cancelled he warned.

The blood transfusion service was now in “pre Amber” alert, the country has never got to Amber stage, he explained.

It was a supply and demand issue. The demand for the O, B and A negative blood was “extremely high”, said Mr McKinney.

The Service was appealing to people who have donated in the past to make an appointment to donate. New donors would also be welcomed, but the process takes longer which was why the appeal was targeted at regular donors.

To register interest the public is being asked to log on to www.giveblood.ie

