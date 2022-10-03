Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 12:37

Rate of house price inflation halves as buyers become more cautious, poll finds

The Real Estate Alliance said the actual selling price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4 per cent over the past three months
The rate of house price inflation has halved in the past three months as home-buyers become more cautious amid rising living costs, a new survey has found.

The actual selling price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4 per cent over the past three months to €290,630 – an annual increase of 10 per cent, according to the latest Real Estate Alliance (REA) average house price index.

REA said this is a marked slowdown on the 2.9 per cent quarterly increase recorded in the preceding three months, “signalling a cooling of the frenetic demand in the marketplace”.

The third quarter index also found that A-rated homes are fetching 12 per cent more than C-rated properties.

The gap rises to 16 per cent in the capital as running costs become more important to home-buyers.

Barry McDonald, of the Real Estate Alliance, said there has been a ‘definite slowdown’ in demand (REA/PA)

The time taken to reach “sale agreed” rose from four weeks to five weeks as REA agents nationwide reported a “less frenzied” approach to viewing and buying.

While the actual average selling price of three-bedroom homes in Dublin city is about to breach the €500,000 mark, the 0.8 per cent quarterly rise to €497,500 is half that experienced in the previous three months.

REA spokesman Barry McDonald said: “We have seen a definite slowdown in demand levels and the urgency that we were seeing with buyers has reduced.

“The traditional summer lull returned for the first time in a few years and there were no signs of the market heating up again in September, which is good news for buyers.”

He went on: “Interest rate rises and cost-of-living inflation are definitely affecting sentiment, with viewers patiently waiting for the right property.

“There is still a massive shortage of housing, but Dublin agents REA Grimes are reporting an increase in supply and a wider choice of properties coming to market, leading to a longer sale time.

“The energy rating of a house is becoming a main talking point, with buyers increasingly taking the cost of heating or increasing the energy rating of older homes into account.”

First-time buyers accounted for almost 60 per cent of all purchasers in the third quarter of this year, according to REA, a figure which rose to 76 per cent in Dublin.

