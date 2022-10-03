Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 11:16

Trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch to begin at Special Criminal Court

Hutch has been accused of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016
Trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch to begin at Special Criminal Court

The trial of Gerry Hutch in relation to the shooting of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin is due to begin on Monday.

Mr Hutch (58) is charged with the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, on February 5th, 2016.

He will be tried alongside several other men at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The Irish Times reports an "extensive" security operation is planned in advance of the trial which will see armed gardaí deployed in and around the Criminal Courts building on Parkgate Street in Dublin.

Those involved in the trial are expected to be brought to court under armed escort.

Mr Hutch and two co-accused are due to appear in court after lunchtime on Monday. However, it is expected that an adjournment will be granted given recent developments in the case.

When it begins, the trial is expected to last three months.

More in this section

Teacher shortages lead to 100% increase in demand for grinds Teacher shortages lead to 100% increase in demand for grinds
Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute
Poll: No budget bounce for coalition as Sinn Féin enjoys strong lead Poll: No budget bounce for coalition as Sinn Féin enjoys strong lead
dublingardaispecial criminal courttrialshootingdavid byrnegerry hutchcentral criminal courts
Almost 55,000 have fled Ukraine to Ireland since outbreak of war

Almost 55,000 have fled Ukraine to Ireland since outbreak of war

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more