Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 13:36

First-time buyers should be exempt from concrete levy, says Barry Cowen

First-time buyers and young farmers should be exempt from the concrete levy according to a Laois-Offaly TD
First-time buyers should be exempt from concrete levy, says Barry Cowen

James Cox

First-time buyers and young farmers should be exempt from the concrete levy according to a Laois-Offaly TD.

Barry Cowen said the levy, announced on Tuesday last, is understandable as a measure to pay for the Mica redress scheme.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors expects the levy will add about €3,000 to €4,000 to the cost of the average three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Fianna Fáil backbencher, Deputy Cowen, saud that could put homeownership or agricultural upgrades out of reach of first-time buyers or farmers.

Mr Cowen said: "Especially in relation to construction costs, especially in relation to the cost for young home buyers to get on to the market, to get on to the ladder, that they would need some help and assistance.

"I would hope the Government would look at a means that there would be some exemption for young buyers and indeed young farmers who take out long-term leases on farms."

