Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 12:40

Martin says Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis will not be his last as Taoiseach

Micheál Martin has said he doesn't think this weekend's Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis will be his last as Taoiseach
Martin says Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis will not be his last as Taoiseach

James Cox

Micheál Martin has said he doesn't think this weekend's Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis will be his last as Taoiseach.

More than 2,500 party members from across the country are expected to meet at the RDS for the party's 80th Ard Fheis.

Questions have been swirling about Mr Martin's future as Fianna Fáil leader beyond the changeover of Taoiseach in December.

The Cork South Central TD said he believes he will chair another Ard Fheis as Taoiseach.

“Who knows? We are very determined. I watch some of your commentary. In the last poll that you all got very excited about, and I don’t by the way, but I’m gonna have to remind you of it anyway – we were at 24 per cent."

More in this section

EU states sign Dublin Declaration to tackle gender-based violence EU states sign Dublin Declaration to tackle gender-based violence
Gardaí launch operation to combat expected surge in burglaries this winter Gardaí launch operation to combat expected surge in burglaries this winter
EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to €2 billion for Ireland EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to €2 billion for Ireland
micheal martinfianna failard fheisfianna fáil ard fheis
Taoiseach defends Minister for Housing amid record-high homeless figures

Taoiseach defends Minister for Housing amid record-high homeless figures

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more