Martin says Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis will not be his last as Taoiseach

James Cox

Micheál Martin has said he doesn't think this weekend's Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis will be his last as Taoiseach.

More than 2,500 party members from across the country are expected to meet at the RDS for the party's 80th Ard Fheis.

Questions have been swirling about Mr Martin's future as Fianna Fáil leader beyond the changeover of Taoiseach in December.

The Cork South Central TD said he believes he will chair another Ard Fheis as Taoiseach.

“Who knows? We are very determined. I watch some of your commentary. In the last poll that you all got very excited about, and I don’t by the way, but I’m gonna have to remind you of it anyway – we were at 24 per cent."