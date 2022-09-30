Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 13:29

Man arrested after car crashes through gates at Sinn Féin TD’s home

The man in his 40s is being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.
Man arrested after car crashes through gates at Sinn Féin TD’s home

By Michelle Devane, PA

Gardaí investigating a car crashing through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny have arrested a man on suspicion of endangerment.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Friday morning after the incident in Co Leitrim.

He is being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

The Garda said they are investigating an “incident of endangerment” in Aughavas, near Ballinamore, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Kenny’s wife was at home at the time of the incident at about 2am.

It is understood the vehicle drove at speed through the electric gates.

A man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD has thanked the emergency services.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “This was a distressing and traumatic incident for Martin’s wife and family.

“We are glad they are unhurt, and everyone extends solidarity to Martin and his family at this time.

“Martin has thanked the emergency services for their speedy response.

“As there is a live Garda investigation into this incident, we cannot comment further.”

It is the second incident at the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s home. In 2019 Mr Kenny’s car was set alight outside his home.

More in this section

Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí
Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments
Concrete levy should lead to more timber frame homes, says Eamon Ryan Concrete levy should lead to more timber frame homes, says Eamon Ryan
sinn féinmartin kennyirishinvestigation
EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to €2 billion for Ireland

EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to €2 billion for Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more