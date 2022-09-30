Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 10:50

UK police investigating tragic death of Irishman serving in British Army

Police in the UK are investigating the death of an Irish man who served as a soldier after he was struck by a car in Hampshire last Sunday
UK police investigating tragic death of Irishman serving in British Army

Sarah Slater

Police in the UK are investigating the death of an Irishman who served as a soldier after he was struck by a car in Hampshire last Sunday.

Private Robert Myers (39) was struck by a BMW at around 2.10pm last Sunday in an area known as Down Farm Lane, Headbourne Worthy village, two miles north of Winchester while walking.

Private Myers, a member of the Royal Logistics Corps based at Worthy Down in Hampshire and originally from Kilkenny, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital however despite efforts by medics to stabilise him he passed away two days later.

Despite losing his life his family ensured that his organs were donated giving the chance of living to four people.

Specialist police officers are liaising with his family to support them.

His family in a statement issued by police described Private Myers as a "Son, brother, friend, comrade. Robert is greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

"In life, Robert pursued new opportunities and found his happiness and fulfillment. In death, Robert gave the greatest gift, a chance at life to four people through organ donation."

Police spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary Sergeant Spencer Wragg of the Roads Policing Unit, said investigations into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

Sgt Wragg explained that a motocross event was being held close to where the crash took place adding: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left prior to police arrival to come forward".

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary quoting reference number 44220380622.

More in this section

Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments
Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí
Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January
kilkennybritish armyrobert myersroyal logistics corps
Concrete levy should lead to more timber frame homes, says Eamon Ryan

Concrete levy should lead to more timber frame homes, says Eamon Ryan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more