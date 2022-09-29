Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 21:04

Image of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan projected on Dublin's GPO

An image of the Limerick woman appeared on the building ahead of the release of a documentary about her life.
Image of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan projected on Dublin's GPO

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Digital artwork of campaigner Vicky Phelan has been projected on to the front of one of Dublin’s most famous buildings ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life.

The image of the Limerick mother-of-two appeared on the front of the GPO ahead of the release of Vicky in cinemas next week.

Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

‘Vicky’ documentary launch
Director Sasha King at the GPO in Dublin as a digital artwork of Vicky Phelan is projected onto the building to mark the release of a feature documentary about her life next week. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Her case prompted other women to come forward, and raised questions about the quality of the programme, about how women should be involved and informed about their own healthcare, and the issue of open disclosure.

Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan has been actively campaigning for better healthcare and better accountability when mistakes are made in Ireland’s healthcare system.

She has also supported the passage of the Dying with Dignity Bill, which aims to legislate for assisted dying in Ireland, through the Irish parliament.

Ms Phelan was awarded the freedom of Limerick earlier this year, and was named as one of the BBC’s 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world in 2018.

Directed by Sasha King, Vicky was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival, and was nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties Human Rights Award.

The documentary appears in Irish cinemas on Friday October 7th.

More in this section

Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí
Yellow weather warning issued for six western counties Yellow weather warning issued for six western counties
Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January
cervicalcheckvicky phelanirishphelangpo
Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments

Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more