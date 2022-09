Five men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal assault in Co Kildare last month.

Dylan McCarthy (29) died after being attacked on a night out in Monasterevin on August 21st.

His father was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries and was later discharged.

The five men, all aged in their 20s, are being held at multiple garda stations throughout Co Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, a garda statement said.