Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding M7 crash

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M7.

A pedestrian in his mid-20s was pronounced dead at the scene having been hit by "one or more vehicles" on the northbound section of the road between Junctions 10 and 11 shortly after 4am on Saturday.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward, particularly motorists who may have stopped at the scene before gardaí and emergency services arrived.

Road users who were travelling on the M7, either north or southbound, in the hours before the collision who have any video (including dashcam) footage are also asked to make it available to gardaí.

Those with information are being urged to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.