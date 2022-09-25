What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

On Sunday's front pages, Government finalises the upcoming budget to ease the cost of living.

The Business Post reports a potential €1 billion business support scheme to partially refund energy bills is being finalised this weekend. It also reports a long-awaited wave of corporate insolvencies is now materialising across the country and could wipe out hundreds of businesses before the turn of the year

The Sunday Times reports that the taoiseach has promised a package of measures to benefit both landlords and renters in next Tuesday’s budget.

The Sunday Independent reports that Ministers were last night scrambling to agree business energy supports, relief for renters, cuts to childcare costs and welfare increases for the upcoming budget.

The Sunday World reports that gardaí have found accounts linked to the Kinahan cartel.

In the UK, Many of Sunday’s papers continue to feature the fall-out from the Government’s controversial tax-cut package.

Budget tax breaks will go to “affluent Tory areas”, says The Independent, reporting some wealthier counties, including those that contain the seats of Liz Truss and her deputy, are earmarked for “investment zones” where billions will be handed to businesses.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Budget tax breaks will go to 'affluent Tory areas' #TomorrowsPapersToday

The Sunday Telegraph adds Ms Truss is planning to continue her “tax-cutting spree” in a new year Budget that will include further reductions in income tax, and discounts for savers and child benefit claimants.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Truss plans to cut taxes again in New Year'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Sunday Express has the Chancellor saying, “You ain’t seen nothing yet”, in relation to tax cuts – with a “true blue Tory revolution” on the cards.

The Sunday Times, meanwhile, writes the Prime Minister is facing her first “Cabinet row” as she prepares to increase immigration to boost economic growth by trying to tackle acute labour shortages.

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to turn the UK into an independent green “superpower” before 2030 through a massive expansion of wind and solar energy, The Observer says.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports one of the Brits freed after being held as a prisoner of war by Russia celebrated with an egg McMuffin.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has detailed his wife’s severe battle with Covid on the front page of the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star Sunday splash features a woman who says she is marrying a ghost from the Victorian era, claiming he “has a jealous streak” and regularly hides her “skimpy clothing and lingerie”.