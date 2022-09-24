Disruption to train services this weekend as maintenance gets underway

Rail services on a number of lines will be significantly disrupted this weekend as planned engineering works get underway.

The routes affected include Portarlington and Limerick Junction, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Portlaoise as well as southside Dart services.

Commuters are also being warned that there will be no dart in operation between Greystones and Dun Laoghaire on Saturday and Sunday.

Alterations for a number of routes on Sat 24/Sun 25 Sept due to major works



🚨Intercity:

Two hourly service between Cork/Dublin will operate with connections to Kerry/Limerick on Sat 24th Sept



🚨DART:

No DART between Dun Laoghaire/Greystones -Sat 24th/Sun 25th Sept



(1/2) — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 23, 2022

A two hourly service will be in operation between Cork and Dublin, with connections to Kerry and Limerick over the weekend.

For services to Rosslare, a bus will operate between Connelly station and Wicklow.

Head of Corporate Communications with Iarnród Éireann Barry Kenny is advising commuters check times before traveling.

“On other lines, on the Heuston intercity routes to Cork, Kerry and Limerick we have a revised timetable about two hours between Hesuton, Cork in each direction on Saturday.

“Across Saturday and Sunday customers should check times on those routes before travel at Irishrail.ie.”