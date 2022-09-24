Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 10:13

Disruption to train services this weekend as maintenance gets underway

The routes affected include Portarlington and Limerick Junction, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Portlaoise as well as southside DART services.
Disruption to train services this weekend as maintenance gets underway

Rail services on a number of lines will be significantly disrupted this weekend as planned engineering works get underway.

The routes affected include Portarlington and Limerick Junction, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Portlaoise as well as southside Dart services.

Commuters are also being warned that there will be no dart in operation between Greystones and Dun Laoghaire on Saturday and Sunday.

 

A two hourly service will be in operation between Cork and Dublin, with connections to Kerry and Limerick over the weekend.

For services to Rosslare, a bus will operate between Connelly station and Wicklow.

Head of Corporate Communications with Iarnród Éireann Barry Kenny is advising commuters check times before traveling.

“On other lines, on the Heuston intercity routes to Cork, Kerry and Limerick we have a revised timetable about two hours between Hesuton, Cork in each direction on Saturday.

“Across Saturday and Sunday customers should check times on those routes before travel at Irishrail.ie.”

More in this section

Taoiseach: Russia's place on UN Security Council is 'irreconcilable' Taoiseach: Russia's place on UN Security Council is 'irreconcilable'
Company part-owned by Bono objects to Dalkey apartment scheme Company part-owned by Bono objects to Dalkey apartment scheme
Minister for Justice announces measures to tackle anti-social behaviour problems Minister for Justice announces measures to tackle anti-social behaviour problems
dublinirish raildartlimerickheuston stationportarlingtontrain routesdistruptionsengineering works
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more