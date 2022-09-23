Politicians need to stop objecting to housing developments, say Social Democrats

Vivienne Clarke

PSocial Democrats Housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan has called on politicians to “take a long hard look at themselves” about objections to housing developments.

If social housing targets are to be met, then “nimbyism” needs to stop, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“I think politicians, including politicians on the left, have to take a long hard look at themselves because every time there's a housing development, there is objections.

“Some of those objections are legitimate. Some of the schemes are not up to scratch, but literally every time there's a development there is a race among politicians to object to it.”

There had been delays in his own constituency with one development taking “an eternity to complete”.

Delays because of Covid-19 were not the only reason or the lack of progress, he said. Social housing targets need to be met and all shortcomings need to be addressed.

There were all sorts of bottlenecks stopping developments from being built such as the lack of availability of labour and building inflation. The uniqueness of each development is also delaying things, he added.

“I've heard councillors in particular giving out about this need to go out to tender on absolutely everything. Every time there's a housing development, there is objections.”

The constant objections to such developments by the public and by politicians need to stop, he said.