Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 16:58

Fugitive 'with strong links to organised crime' extradited to Lithuania

The 34-year-old male is wanted in Lithuania for serious offences of criminal organisation human trafficking and drug distribution
Fugitive 'with strong links to organised crime' extradited to Lithuania

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have surrendered a fugitive "with strong links to organised crime" to Lithuanian police colleagues at Dublin Port.

The 34-year-old male is wanted in Lithuania for serious offences of criminal organisation human trafficking and drug distribution.

The man was handed over on September 15th. He then travelled by ferry and overland to his native country, arriving in Lithuania on Sunday, September 18th.

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said: "The successful surrender of this male to the Lithuanian authorities re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and our European counterparts in ensuring fugitives are returned to the requesting state to serve justice."

More in this section

Daughter and sister of murdered Jason Corbett hit out over US retrial Daughter and sister of murdered Jason Corbett hit out over US retrial
Closure of 16-bed unit in St James's Psychiatric Unit blow for West Dublin services Closure of 16-bed unit in St James's Psychiatric Unit blow for West Dublin services
Drug dealers taking over properties in Dublin, say McVerry Trust Drug dealers taking over properties in Dublin, say McVerry Trust
dublingardalithuaniahuman traffickingdublin portextradition
Gardaí search six houses after garda car rammed in Cherry Orchard

Gardaí search six houses after garda car rammed in Cherry Orchard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
NO REPRO FEE Open House Dublin invites you to explore the city and county with 150+ free events

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more