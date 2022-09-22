Cyclist treated for serious injuries following collision with truck in Co Kildare

A cyclist is being treated for serious injuries following a collison involving a truck in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the Shackleton Road at about 8am on Thursday morning.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.