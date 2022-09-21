Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 11:29

Broadcaster Charlie Bird to be granted Freedom of Co Wicklow

Bird will receive the honour in recognition of his work as a broadcaster and his recent campaigning for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta
Broadcaster Charlie Bird to be granted Freedom of Co Wicklow

Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird is to be conferred with the Freedom of Co Wicklow at a ceremony next week.

Elected members of Wicklow County Council made the decision to grant the honour to Bird, who lives in the county, in recognition of his work as a broadcaster and, more recently, his campaigning efforts for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

In October 2022, the 73-year-old was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease, and following his diagnosis launched the 'Climb For Charlie' campaign.

As part of his fundraising efforts, Bird and thousands from around the country climbed Croagh Patrick on April 2nd this year, which he described as a "national day of kindness, friendship and celebration".

The campaign raised over €3 million for charity, which he donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta in July.

Donating the money, Bird said: "This is one of the most remarkable days in my life.

"Last October I was diagnosed with a terminal illness and I’ve had many dark days since then, but remarkably, here this morning is one of the happiest days in my life."

The ceremony to confer Bird with the Freedom of Co Wicklow will be held on Monday, September 26th at the County Buildings.

More in this section

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland
Gary O'Donovan, Deirdre O'Kane and Philly McMahon to feature in new series of The Restaurant Gary O'Donovan, Deirdre O'Kane and Philly McMahon to feature in new series of The Restaurant
Taoiseach jets to New York later for UN General Assembly Taoiseach jets to New York later for UN General Assembly
charitywicklow county councilpietacharlie birdclimb for charliemotor neurone disease association
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more