Broadcaster Charlie Bird to be granted Freedom of Co Wicklow

Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird is to be conferred with the Freedom of Co Wicklow at a ceremony next week.

Elected members of Wicklow County Council made the decision to grant the honour to Bird, who lives in the county, in recognition of his work as a broadcaster and, more recently, his campaigning efforts for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

In October 2022, the 73-year-old was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease, and following his diagnosis launched the 'Climb For Charlie' campaign.

As part of his fundraising efforts, Bird and thousands from around the country climbed Croagh Patrick on April 2nd this year, which he described as a "national day of kindness, friendship and celebration".

The campaign raised over €3 million for charity, which he donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta in July.

Donating the money, Bird said: "This is one of the most remarkable days in my life.

"Last October I was diagnosed with a terminal illness and I’ve had many dark days since then, but remarkably, here this morning is one of the happiest days in my life."

The ceremony to confer Bird with the Freedom of Co Wicklow will be held on Monday, September 26th at the County Buildings.