Public split over potential social welfare increases in Budget 2023, survey finds

Muireann Duffy

Just over half of people feel social welfare payments should not be substantially increased as part of Budget 2023 in order to keep up with inflation.

The latest Taxback.com Pre-Budget 2023 Taxpayer Sentiment Survey questioned 1,500 people on their attitudes ahead of the upcoming budget, which will be published on Tuesday, September 27th.

The survey found that 51 per cent felt social welfare payments should not increase in line with inflation while the remaining 49 per cent said they would be in favour of such changes.

Almost nine in ten people said the Government should cut taxes on petrol, diesel, home heating oil or gas, 45 per cent of whom said these cuts should particularly apply to road fuels.

Over 90 per cent said action needs to be taken to reduce childcare costs, 37 per cent of whom said this should come by making childcare fees fully tax-deductible.

"The majority of households in Ireland are undoubtedly feeling the pinch at this stage," Taxback.com's consumer tax manager Marian Ryan said.

"And while targeting resources at those most in need is absolutely vital, there are also thousands of households in the 'squeezed-middle' who are likely finding themselves struggling, but who don’t benefit from many of the social allowances and welfare supports out there, such as school and educational allowances."

"Fiscal measures to ease the deepening impact of the rising cost of living in Ireland are obviously at the top of pretty much everyone’s budget wishlist this year.

"Help with the cost of heating, fuel and childcare are all high on people’s agenda, but as ever, who to give this financial support to, and where to find the money to do so, will be two of the many conundrums facing those in power ahead of Budget 2023," Ms Ryan added.