Ceann Comhairle to review Dáil footage after Martin's complaint on opposition heckling

James Cox

A review is being launched into the behaviour of opposition TDs in the Dáil.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin complained he isn't being offered enough protection from the Ceann Comhairle when it comes to heckling.

Seán Ó Fearghail said he would review footage of the Dáil this afternoon.

Micheál Martin's complaint came after exchanges at Leaders' Questions with Independent TD Richard O'Donoghue.

Mr O'Donoghue continually shouted 'tax' as the Taoiseach answered his question.

Heckling

“I’ve noticed now in the last half hour... every time I get up to speak, there are interruptions and there’s heckles and they’re not being pulled up... I have to say,” said Mr Martin.

The Fianna Fáil leader also clashed with Sinn Féin on planned changes to the State pension.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys on Tuesday announced a tiered pensions system that will come into effect in January 2024, where people can draw down their State pension at any point between 66 and 70.

People will receive a higher weekly pension payment for each additional year they work.

Ms McDonald said people across the country were “alarmed and anxious” about the Government changes to the pension system.

Mr Martin said: “You are not telling the truth In terms of your presentation that you just presented to the house… the pension age will not rise beyond 66.

“Basically, under this system, people will still be able to retire at 66, pull down their full pension in exactly the same way as they can today.”

Mr Martin said the Government was “creating choice” for people “because people always seek choice in terms of their pension options and in terms of the state pension”.

He accused Ms McDonald of being “desperate” for votes.

Ms McDonald told the Dáil during Leaders Questions: “The cat is out of the bag. You want people to work until the age of 70.

“I suppose this won’t come as any surprise to anybody after all, you are in the parties who are hell bent on raising the pension age to 67 and then 68 until the weight of enormous public pressure made you climb down.

“However, instead of doing the right thing and bringing forward a progressive and fair policy, you now present a ploy to force people into working until they’re 70 years of age with the promise of then having a decent standard of living, retire at 70 for an extra 60 euro in pension… Taoiseach this is a scam.

“The pension deferral that you propose means in reality that you will take thousands of euro in pension payments from workers payments that they would now currently have as of right.” - Additional reporting from Press Association