Aer Lingus faces more IT problems as online check-in disrupted

Aer Lingus passengers faced problems with online check-in services during Sunday and Monday in the latest IT problems to hit the airline.

The company first reported on Sunday afternoon that customers were having trouble using its website and app, with the issues recurring throughout Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Our online check-in and Manage Trip services on our app and https://t.co/wpVnwVplQG are now back up and running following some issues yesterday and earlier today.



We’re so sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers. pic.twitter.com/8FMey46JC2 — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) September 19, 2022

On Monday afternoon the airline said the issues had been resolved and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

It came after the carrier suffered an IT problem earlier this month that saw more than 50 flights cancelled and resulted in chaotic scenes at airports in Ireland and overseas.

Aer Lingus blamed a “major break in connectivity” at its UK-based network provider for downing its cloud-based IT system. The breakdown meant people could not check in online, print out boarding passes, book flights or get effective electronic communication from the airline.

As a result, Aer Lingus had to revert to manual methods for checking people in, a move which almost immediately led to large delays and disruption.