Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 21:59

Man dies in fatal road crash in Co Limerick

The incident occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick around 6.10pm on Sunday.
A man has died following a fatal road crash in Co Limerick on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick on the R555 road between Abbeyfeale and Duagh, Co Kerry around 6.10pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision.

The R555 is currently closed between Abbeyfeale and Duagh as the scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

