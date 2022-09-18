Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 17:31

Teenage boy in hospital after assault in Dublin city centre

The alleged assault happened near City Quay at around 9.30pm on Saturday.
A teenage boy is being treated in hospital after being attacked in Dublin city centre.

The alleged assault happened near City Quay at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The boy has been brought to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Dublin North Inner City Councillor Neil Ring told Newstalk taht there aren't enough gardaí in the area to make it safe.

“The people in the area are again disturbed to hear there has been another assault down at the North Wall area and of course we hope that that teenager is okay.

“This follows on from a month ago when a gang assaulted another teenager around that particular area down at the Luas stop.

“So it’s again highlighting what the people in the area are saying, a lack of garda presence and a lack of garda resources.”

