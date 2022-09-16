Johnson & Johnson to invest €100m and create 80 new jobs at Limerick site

James Cox

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care has announced a €100m investment and the creation of 80 new jobs at its Limerick site.

The company has announced an expansion of its existing facility in Plassey,

The Johnson & Johnson Vision site in Limerick is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world.

The investment will expand the facility's manufacturing capacity, with the installation of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines.

Construction is currently underway with production expected to commence in 2024.

Recruitment is currently underway across a range of roles including in operations (process and production technicians), engineering (manufacturing engineers and supervisors), and quality (lab technicians and engineers).

More information on the roles is available on www.careers.jnj.com.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The MedTech sector is a crucial part of the Irish economy, and the continued commitment shown by Johnson & Johnson Vision to do business here is most welcome. The work done at their Limerick facility has a profound impact on the lives of people all over the world, and I am delighted that this site continues to go from strength to strength.”

“Our aspiration is to bring improved sight to people around the world through the research, development, and manufacturing of new medical device technologies”, said John Lynch, plant leader, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland.

“We have been in Limerick for more than 25 years and our success is testament to our talented workforce. We will hope to add 80 new roles as part of this announcement. It is an incredible opportunity to join a diverse workforce made up of the best and brightest minds, delivering cutting edge medical technologies that transform lives.”

The American multinational was founded in 1886 and is one of the world's biggest healthcare companies.