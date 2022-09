By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An investigation has been launched by gardaí in Co Louth into an incident which left an infant in a critical condition.

In a statement, gardaí said they were investigating “all the circumstances” which led to an infant being admitted to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.

The infant was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, and is “currently in a critical condition”, gardaí said.

No further information is available, they added.