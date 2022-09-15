OPW recruiting up to 250 staff over the next 12 months

Kenneth Fox

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said they are recruiting up to 250 staff over the 12 months.

The roles will range from high-value civil and structural engineering.

With investment in some of its heritage sites co-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts, the OPW is also recruiting over 100 heritage related positions.

The ongoing and accelerated recruitment campaign comes as a result of increased funding secured under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2030.

Under the NDP, the OPW has been allocated €2.457 billion, including €99 million from the EU under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

In addition, the OPW will manage a wide range of projects for client Departments and State agencies with an estimated value of up to €1.6 billion bringing the overall value of projects managed by the organisation to over €4 billion.

Some of the key projects to be completed as a part of this investment include Rosslare Europort, the new Forensic Science Laboratory in the Backweston Campus in Co Kildare, and a significant number of projects under capital investment programmes including the Garda Capital Programme and the Flood Risk Management investment programme.

Welcoming the news, Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said: “With the significant investment in works on major cultural institutions, large Flood Risk and Estate Management infrastructure projects and heritage site restoration and maintenance, and the increased complexity and volume of the projects and programmes being managed by the OPW, we are delighted to offer this diverse range of job opportunities.

"These roles will offer candidates the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and for others, and to work with one of Ireland’s most diverse and long-standing Government bodies. The OPW is an essential service provider to the Government and the public and its key strength is its workforce, and the invaluable source of innovative and specialist skills it provides.”

The OPW said while the operational, civil service and apprenticeships positions will offer a number of interesting and varied opportunities, drawing from a wide range of backgrounds and skill sets, the heritage guide positions will offer applicants the chance to play a vital role in conserving and presenting Ireland’s most important heritage sites and ensuring the safety and enjoyment of their visitors.

Positions are advertised on www.gov.ie/opwjobs and on OPW social media channels.