Exports of goods reached almost €15b in July - CSO

Unadjusted goods exports were €14.8 billion in July 2022, an increase of more than €1.6 billion compared with July last year, according to the latest figures released from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, seasonally adjusted goods exports were €15.7 billion in July 2022, a decrease of €859 million compared with June 2022.

Exports of Medical and Pharmaceutical Products increased by €1,235 million (27 per cent) to €5,737 million in July 2022 compared with July 2021. This represented 39 per cent of total exports.

While exports of Food and Live Animals increased by €196 million (19 per cent) to €1,251 million in July 2022 compared with July 2021.

Exports of Electrical Machinery, Apparatus, Appliances and Parts increased by €371 million (+39 per cent) to €1,316 million.

Exports of Organic Chemicals decreased by €291 million (-18 per cent) to €1,371 million.

Imports

Unadjusted goods imports were €10.5 billion, which was €2.7 billion higher than imports in July 2021.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports were €11.7 billion in July 2022, an increase of €52 million compared with June 2022.

Imports of Organic Chemicals increased by €1,163 million (+186 per cent) to €1,788 million, representing 17 per cent of total imports in July 2022.

Imports of Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products increased by €393 million (+76 per cent) to €912 million in July 2022 compared with July 2021.

Imports of Machinery Specialised for Particular Industries increased by €224 million (+151 per cent) to €373 million.

Great Britain

Imports from Great Britain were nearly €1.9 billion in July 2022, while exports to Great Britain were €1.1 billion.

The main increases were in the imports of Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and Related Materials and Chemicals and Related Products.

Imports from Great Britain were 18 per cent of the value of total imports in July 2022.

The value of goods imports from Great Britain for January to July 2022 increased by €5,454 million (+70 per cent) to €13,289 million, compared with the same period in 2021.

Exports to Great Britain in July 2022 decreased by €351 million (-23 per cent) to €1,148 million, compared with July 2021.

The main changes were decreases in the exports of Chemicals and Related Products and Machinery and Transport Equipment.

While exports to Great Britain accounted for 8 per cent of total exports in July 2022.

The value of goods exports to Great Britain for the first seven months of 2022 increased by 23 per cent, compared with the same period of 2021.

Continental

The EU accounted for 42 per cent, or €6,253 million of total goods exports in July 2022 of which €1,579 million went to Germany, €1,528 million went to Belgium and €1,235 million went to the Netherlands.

Total EU exports in July 2022 increased by €1,726 million (+38 per cent) compared with July 2021.

The USA was the main non-EU destination accounting for €3,675 million (25 per cent) of total exports in July 2022.