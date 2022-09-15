Three further arrests in relation to League of Ireland match-fixing

Three further people have been arrested in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

The three males, all aged in their 30s, have been arrested on Thursday in suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law.

Two of the men were arrested in Dublin, while the third was arrested in the eastern region of the country in planned operation by the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit, and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) of An Garda Síochána.

All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda stations in South Dublin and in the eastern region.

Thursday’s arrests bring the total number arrested as part the operation to 14.

Interpol officers from the Match-Fixing Task Force travelled from Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France to support the operation.

This operation stems from an investigation carried out in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

In a statement the FAI said it remains committed to a "zero tolerance policy" on match-fixing.

"The FAI notes the latest developments in the ongoing Garda enquiry into alleged historical match fixing. The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing.

"As this continues to be a legal matter, we cannot comment further beyond this," said the statement.

Gardaí also arrested a man in the North west last week as part of this ongoing investigation.

Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne, GNECB, said: "Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport. It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.

“The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit will take proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality. Match-fixers prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends. "

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who have information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to report the matter in confidence to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or to their local Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.